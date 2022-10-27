By CNBCTV18.COM

In a landmark decision, the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) on Thursday announced equal match fees for its centrally-contracted female and male players.

As per the newly introduced system, the Indian women's cricketers will now receive Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I, the same as their male counterparts. Earlier, the women players received Rs 1 lakh each for ODIs and T20Is while the match fee for a Test match was Rs 4 lakh. The decision was taken at the BCCI Apex Council emergent meeting.

BCCI President Roger Binny said, "This decision sets the platform to grow and develop cricket. I believe this is a significant step forward for women's cricket and the game overall." BCCI secretary Jay Shah said pay equity is an important step towards tackling discrimination. "This is a landmark decision as we enter a new era in India Cricket. I would like to thank my colleagues in the BCCI Apex Council," he said.

People from different walks of life welcomed the decision on pay parity and termed it a 'historic move'. Here is who said what:

Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain- Indian Women's Cricket Team:

Truly a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you BCCI and Jay Shah.

Mithali Raj, Ex-captain Indian Women's Cricket Team: This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India. Thank you Jay Shah Sir and the BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today.

Jhulan Goswami, ex-cricketer: Great initiative from BCCI and Jay Shah sir for the upliftment of women's cricket. This will motivate young girls in taking cricket as a career. It's also an important step in creating gender equality in society and hopefully other sports will follow in BCCI's footsteps.

Sachin Tendulkar, ex-cricketer: Cricket has been an equaliser in many ways. This is a welcome step towards gender equality in the game and erasing discrimination in the sport.

Very happy with the decision taken by BCCI and brilliant to see India paving the way forward.

Harbhajan Singh, ex-cricketer: Happy to know that BCCI has taken the decision of pay equity policy for sportspersons in cricket. BCCI has set a standard for other sports bodies. It will encourage greater participation of women in the game. A historic milestone indeed!

Rachael Haynes, Player in Australia Cricket team: Wonderful announcement from the BCCI. Every step towards equality is important.

Taapsee Pannu, Hollywood actress: A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading by example.