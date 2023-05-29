BCCI releases ticket guidelines for spectators for reserve day of IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT

Firstly, all the fans will have to carry the tickets that they had purchased for Sunday to watch the game on Monday as well. If their tickets are torn or damaged, the spectators will have to carry all the torn or damaged pieces of the same as well. Provided that the torn pieces aren’t recovered by the fans, the tickets should at least contain all the necessary information. People whose tickets do not have any torn pieces or the sufficient details will be barred from entering the stadium for the summit clash on Monday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a set of guidelines regarding their physical tickets for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or even thundershowers in certain districts of Gujarat on May 29 as well.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region namely Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Panchmahal and Dahod; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Amreli, and Bhavnagar. Dry weather is very likely in the remaining districts of Gujarat region, Saurashtra-Kutch,” IMD’s official statement read.

Meanwhile, the cut-off time for the match to begin on Monday will be the same as Sunday, i.e. the game can commence for a five-over contest as late as 12:06am. The game can start till 9:30pm without any reduction of overs. At the least, a super over will be played out between the two teams to determine the winner of the finale. If even that isn’t possible, then the Gujarat Titans (GT) will be crowned the IPL 2023 champions for finishing atop the points table after the league stages.