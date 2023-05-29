BCCI releases ticket guidelines for spectators for reserve day of IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT

Firstly, all the fans will have to carry the tickets that they had purchased for Sunday to watch the game on Monday as well. If their tickets are torn or damaged, the spectators will have to carry all the torn or damaged pieces of the same as well. Provided that the torn pieces aren’t recovered by the fans, the tickets should at least contain all the necessary information. People whose tickets do not have any torn pieces or the sufficient details will be barred from entering the stadium for the summit clash on Monday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a set of guidelines regarding their physical tickets for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Firstly, all the fans will have to carry the tickets that they had purchased for Sunday to watch the game on Monday as well. If their tickets are torn or damaged, the spectators will have to carry all the torn or damaged pieces of the same as well. Provided that the torn pieces aren’t recovered by the fans, the tickets should at least contain all the necessary information. People whose tickets do not have any torn pieces or the sufficient details will be barred from entering the stadium for the summit clash on Monday.

Also Read: