Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain on Wednesday.

According to reports, Ganguly was taken to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata for further diagnosis after he complained of some discomfort in the chest.

Earlier this month, Ganguly underwent angioplasty at Woodlands Hospital after he was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries.

Ganguly was officially entrusted with the task of heading Indian cricket in October 2019 at the BCCI''s General Body meeting in Mumbai.

He became the BCCI's 39th president succeeding C K Khanna, who was the interim head of the Board since 2017.