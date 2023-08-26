BCCI president Roger Binny and VP Rajeev Shukla likely to visit Lahore for Asia Cup games

BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla are most likely to visit Lahore on September 4th for the Asia Cup games, to honour the Pakistan Cricket Board's invitation. As Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the games this year, The PCB had extended the invitation to all the principal office-bearers of BCCI and it is understood that the president and vice-president have got the Indian board's approval to accept the invitation accorded to them.

Pakistan plays Nepal in the first match of the regional event on August 30 in Multan after which four games will move to Sri Lanka for the remaining matches including the much anticipated Pakistan and India encounter.

Captain Rohit Sharma getting ready for the Asia Cup.

In fact, both Binny and Shukla have been invited with their respective spouses for an official dinner scheduled to be hosted by the PCB at the Governor's House in Lahore on September 4.

It is understood that two BCCI biggies will watch the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka game on September 5 and Pakistan's opening Super Four fixture on the next day.

It must be mentioned that senior BCCI official and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shukla had also been a part of the Indian cricket contingent when Sourav Ganguly led the team to a historic series win in 2004.

(With PTI inputs)