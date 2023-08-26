CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsBCCI president Roger Binny and VP Rajeev Shukla likely to visit Lahore for Asia Cup games

BCCI president Roger Binny and VP Rajeev Shukla likely to visit Lahore for Asia Cup games

It is understood that two BCCI biggies will watch the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka game on September 5 and Pakistan's opening Super Four fixture on the next day.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 26, 2023 11:18:53 AM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
BCCI president Roger Binny and VP Rajeev Shukla likely to visit Lahore for Asia Cup games
BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla are most likely to visit Lahore on September 4th for the Asia Cup games, to honour the Pakistan Cricket Board's invitation. As Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the games this year, The PCB had extended the invitation to all the principal office-bearers of BCCI and it is understood that the president and vice-president have got the Indian board's approval to accept the invitation accorded to them.

Pakistan plays Nepal in the first match of the regional event on August 30 in Multan after which four games will move to Sri Lanka for the remaining matches including the much anticipated Pakistan and India encounter.
In fact, both Binny and Shukla have been invited with their respective spouses for an official dinner scheduled to be hosted by the PCB at the Governor's House in Lahore on September 4.
Also read: Tilak Varma - Tipped for greatness, swashbuckling southpaw receives Asia Cup call up
It is understood that two BCCI biggies will watch the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka game on September 5 and Pakistan's opening Super Four fixture on the next day.
It must be mentioned that senior BCCI official and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shukla had also been a part of the Indian cricket contingent when Sourav Ganguly led the team to a historic series win in 2004.
(With PTI inputs)
First Published: Aug 26, 2023 11:11 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Asia Cup 2023

Recommended Articles

View All
Jenni Hermoso says 'in no moment' did she consent to kiss by Spain's football federation president Luis Rubiales

Jenni Hermoso says 'in no moment' did she consent to kiss by Spain's football federation president Luis Rubiales

Aug 26, 2023 IST3 Min Read

BCCI urges Virat Kohli and other players to avoid sharing 'confidential matters' online

BCCI urges Virat Kohli and other players to avoid sharing 'confidential matters' online

Aug 26, 2023 IST3 Min Read

E-sports Athletes receive approval from Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for the Asian Games

E-sports Athletes receive approval from Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for the Asian Games

Aug 26, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X