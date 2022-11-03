BCCI nominee also likely to head finance and commercial affairs committee of ICC

While BCCI hadn't yet made it official, secretary Jay Shah looks likely to be Indian representative at the decision making ICC board unless he decides to send Roger Binny there and remain a part of the Chief Executives Committee.
The Board of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) representative in the all powerful International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is likely to head the Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee of the global cricket body.
The F&CA committee is the most important of all the subsidiary committees of ICC and for some years, BCCI representatives weren't a part of it till former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly became its member.
"If Jay is representing BCCI in ICC Board, then he will automatically be part of F&CA committee. But India has not been heading the F&CA for a long time and it's BCCI's turn to head the committee," an ICC insider privy to the development told PTI.
Shah will be reaching Melbourne in the next couple of days for the annual ICC board meeting.
The newly elected BCCI president Roger Binny and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal are also expected to reach Australia to watch the T20 World Cup proceedings.
It will be interesting to see who represents BCCI at the ICC Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting.
The convention is that president sits in the ICC Board and secretary sits in the CEC. The F&CA committee decides on ICC's annual budget and is also the committee that determines the revenue sharing model, sponsorship and various rights deals for a particular cycle.
As far as the chairman's position is concerned, incumbent Greg Barclay of New Zealand looks frontrunner although there is a second candidate who has filed his nomination.
The members are tight lipped about the second candidate but it is understood to be either Zimbabwe cricket board Chief Tevengwa Mukhulani or Singapore's Imran Khwaja.
Sourav Ganguly might continue as head of ICC Cricket Committee as it's a three year term.
First Published: IST
