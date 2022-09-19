BCCI launches new jersey for team India: Check features, price, where and how to buy

By CNBCTV18.com

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has launched team India's new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup. While it is the official jersey for the World Cup, the Men in Blue will also don the same jersey upcoming home series against Australia and South Africa.

"To every cricket fan out there, this one’s for you. Presenting the all-new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey by MPL," the BCCI tweeted.

To every cricket fan out there, this one's for you.Presenting the all new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey by @mpl_sport. #HarFanKiJersey#TeamIndia #MPLSports #CricketFandom pic.twitter.com/3VVro2TgTT — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2022

MPL Sports, the sports apparel and sports accessories part of the mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL), is again the official kit sponsor. This is the third Indian jersey from MPL since it took over as the kit sponsor in 2020.

The new kit has a lighter shade of blue, like the one used in the 2007 T20 World Cup. The shoulder patches are kept on the darker side of blue, while the rest of the jersey is the bright sky blue. In the middle, the name of India's jersey sponsor, Byju's, has been placed just above "INDIA” and the emblem of the kit sponsor MPL is placed in the top-left corner. The BCCI logo remains in the top right corner as usual. There will be three stars just above the BCCI logo signifying World Cup wins in 1983, 2007 and 2011. Triangles in light blue colour on the jersey stand for Indian cricket fans' energy, spirit and power. The jersey will also have dark blue-cloured petals, which have been inspired by the BCCI logo denoting merit and loyalty.

The first time the men's team will be spotted in the new jersey will be against Australia in Mohali on September 20 in the first match of the three-match T20I series.

Where and how to the new jersey?

The official jersey of team India is available to buy at www.mplsports.in . There are two editions of the jersey, the fan edition, and the pro player edition.

The fan edition of the jersey is made from anti-pilling, breathable polyester fabric and is available for Rs 1,999.

The pro player edition of the jersey has the polyester jacquard material feature and is available for Rs 3,999 on the MPL store.

Meanwhile, there is a 50 per cent discount on the outgoing, retro jersey of team India.