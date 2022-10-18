By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, has said that next year's Asia Cup will be played at a neutral venue.

India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 as declared by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah. Speaking to the media post the BCCI’s 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, October 18, Shah who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president suggested that the tournament will have to be held at a neutral venue.

India last travelled to Pakistan in 2008 to compete in the Asia Cup and do not play any bilateral series with their arch-rivals, which means the two giants of the game only meet at multi-team tournaments such as the World Cup, Asia Cup or Champions Trophy.

"The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue," Shah told the media after the AGM. "I am saying this as ACC President. We (India) can't go there (Pakistan), they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue.

“We will have the Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the government which decides over the permission of the team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup it's decided that the tournament will be held at some neutral venue," Shah added.

According to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the period of 2023-27, Pakistan is set to host two major tournaments, the 2023 Asia Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. While India are declared hosts of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

While it's difficult to see how Shah’s recent comments fit in with the plans laid out by the ICC, he also added, "The venue for the 2025 Championship trophy is still to be decided, we will comment on that when it is decided.”

The new set of BCCI office bearers, viz. president Roger Binny, treasurer Ashish Shelar and Rajiv Shukla, who was re-elected as board vice-president, were also in attendance when Shah spoke to the media.

India last played Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE where it was the Men in Green who emerged victorious in the Super Four stage. The two sides are due to meet again on October 23 as they open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a highly-anticipated clash in Australia.