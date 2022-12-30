BCCI issues media statement on Rishabh Pant's accident

India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant had a miraculous escape after his luxury car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the DelhiDehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. The 25-year-old suffered injuries on his head, back, and feet but is in stable condition.

India's cricket board, the BCCI has released the media statement on Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's injury that happened in the early hours of December 30th.

The statement by the BCCI reads as follows:

"India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries.

Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase."

The statement carries the name of BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah.

As of now, there is no clarity on his availability for the series against Australia. Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is.