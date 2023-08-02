BCCI invites tenders for media rights of the international and domestic matches

2 Min Read
The Indian cricket board, the BCCI has invited the tenders for the broadcast of the international and domestic matches.
A press note dated August 2 posted on its website reads:
" The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the media rights for the BCCI International and Domestic Matches.
The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (
“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 15,00,000 (Indian Rupees Fifteen Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The ITT will be available for purchase till August 25, 2023.
Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the ITT to bccimediarights2023@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the ITT documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable ITT fee.
Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid.
BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason."
