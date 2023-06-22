BCCI invites applications to fill up North Zone selector position 4 months after Chetan Sharma's resignation

The new selector will be roped in by the time the squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland in August is picked. Prior to that, the individual will follow the Deodhar Trophy that will take place post the upcoming Duleep Trophy that starts on June 28.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications to fill up the North Zone selector's post. The position has been vacant since former India pacer Chetan Sharma was prompted to step down from his role following a controversial sting operation in February.

The new selector will be roped in by the time the squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland in August is picked. Prior to that, the individual will follow the Deodhar Trophy that will take place post the upcoming Duleep Trophy that starts on June 28.

What is the criteria to apply for the job?

The criteria is no different from earlier years as one needs to play either seven Tests or 10 ODIs or at least 30 first-class matches with five years of retirement from active cricket.

While some like Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir (retired December 2018), Yuvraj Singh (retired July 2019) and cricketer turned media pundit Harbhajan Singh (retired 2022) are big names from up North, they don't technically qualify as they haven't completed five years of retirement on the date of application.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is a prominent name from up north who can apply for the job. However, PTI reports that the annual salary of Rs 1 crore for the chief selector might not interest Sehwag, who makes an abundant amount already from various promotional activities and engagements throughout the year.

"There is nothing cast in stone that BCCI needs chairman from North Zone since Chetan held the post. They can bring in someone like a Vivek Razdan, Ajay Ratra, Reetinder Singh Sodhi or Atul Wassan and continue with SS Das (23 Tests) as the new chairman," a BCCI source mentioned.

(With inputs from PTI)