BCCI invites applications to fill up North Zone selector position 4 months after Chetan Sharma's resignation

BCCI invites applications to fill up North Zone selector position 4 months after Chetan Sharma's resignation
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 9:03:59 PM IST (Published)

The new selector will be roped in by the time the squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland in August is picked. Prior to that, the individual will follow the Deodhar Trophy that will take place post the upcoming Duleep Trophy that starts on June 28.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications to fill up the North Zone selector's post. The position has been vacant since former India pacer Chetan Sharma was prompted to step down from his role following a controversial sting operation in February.

