BCCI increases cash reward for Ranji Trophy winners to Rs 5 crore

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has increased the prize money for domestic tournaments, taking cash reward for winning the Ranji Trophy up to Rs 5 crore from Rs 2 crore. Accordingly, the runners-up and semi-finalists of the tournament will pocket Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Similarly, the Irani Trophy winners will be awarded a sum of Rs 50 lakhs whereas the runners-up will get Rs 25 lakh from the BCCI. Duleep Trophy, the zonal level domestic tournament, will see its champions getting rewarded Rs 1 crore. The runners-up will obtain Rs 50 lakh.

Changes have been rung in the limited-overs domestic tournaments as well. So, the Vijay Hazare Trophy winners will be receiving Rs 1 crore from the board whereas the runners-up will walk away with a sum of Rs 50 lakh. The monetary reward will be slightly less for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) champions. SMAT is India’s premier domestic T20 tournament and its winners will be receiving Rs 80 lakh from the board from the coming season onwards.

Similar changes in the women's game

A similar impetus has also been provided to the women’s cricket landscape in the country. Henceforth, the Senior Women’s One Day trophy champions will acquire a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh and the team finishing second in the competition will obtain half that sum, i.e. Rs 25 lakh. The victorious side in the senior women’s T20 competition will receive Rs 40 lakh from now onwards, which is eight times more than the Rs 5 lakh prize that they get now.

The men’s domestic season will begin with the Duleep Trophy that will commence from June 28 onwards whereas the women’s season will kick off with the national T20 championships that will initiate on October 19.

“I'm pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments. We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket – which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get ₹5 crores (from 2 cr), Sr Women winners ₹50 lacs (from 6 lacs),” BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed these developments on his official Twitter handle.