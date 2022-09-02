BCCI had 'bought' Neeraj Chopra's javelin with the highest bid of Rs 1.5 crore

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Chopra after winning the gold medal in the Tokyo Games had presented his javelin to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a part of a collection of mementos. Subsequently, the e-auction of gifts and mementos presented to the Prime Minister was held in October 2021.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's historic javelin with the help of which he secured India's first gold medal in Track and Field at the Olympics has been bought by India's cricket board the BCCI.

Subsequently, the e-auction of gifts and mementos presented to the Prime Minister was held in October 2021. The gifts and mementos included memorabilia of the participants of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games; models of Ayodhya Ram Mandir; and Varanasi’s Rudraksha auditorium. Of all the gifts and mementos e-auctioned, Chopra's javelin had attracted the most attention and had the highest bid value at Rs 1.5 crore.

Now the country's cricket board has said that it was them who had made the winning bid to get the historic javelin.

Chopra made a comeback from an injury layoff last month with an appearance in the Lussane Diamond League where with the best throw of 89.08m, Chopra finished first and qualified for the final of the Diamond League finals which will happen in Zurich this month.