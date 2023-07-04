BCCI confirms Ajit Agarkar as chief selector of India's senior men team

The former India all-rounder represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed the appointment of former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar as the chairman of selectors of India's senior cricket team. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, interviewed applicants for the position of one selector in the Men's Selection Committee. The three-member CAC has unanimously recommended Ajit Agarkar for the said position.
The position has been vacant ever since Chetan Sharma was asked to step down from the role in February this year. June 30 is the last date for the submission of applications and the CAC will be holding interviews on July 1. The CAC is made up of former India internationals Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranje and Sulakshna Naik.
The former India all-rounder represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches. As a former fast bowler, he was part of India's victorious squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007.
He still holds the record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in ODI, achieved with a 21-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in 2000. He also held the record for being the fastest to reach 50 ODI wickets for nearly a decade, accomplishing the milestone in just 23 matches, read the BCCI statement.
First Published: Jul 4, 2023 10:04 PM IST
