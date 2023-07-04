BCCI confirms Ajit Agarkar as chief selector of India's senior men team

The former India all-rounder represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed the appointment of former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar as the chairman of selectors of India's senior cricket team. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, interviewed applicants for the position of one selector in the Men's Selection Committee. The three-member CAC has unanimously recommended Ajit Agarkar for the said position.

