BCCI clears India's tour to South Africa despite Omicron scare

After two days of suspense, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to allow the Indian cricket team will travel to South Africa later this month despite the threat of new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

As per reports, the BCCI is convinced that the bio-bubble being created by Cricket South Africa (CSA) will be safe and secure for the players.

The roughly week-long tour comprises three Tests matches, three one-day internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals, and is scheduled to start on December 17 in Johannesburg.

The players will remain in a water-tight environment during the near seven-week tour.

"We are going to South Africa and that's confirmed," a senior BCCI official, privy to development, told.

postponed the latest round of matches in the second division of the country’s four-day provincial competition. There were also reports that BCCI was considering postponing the tour over fears of Omicron variant. On December 2, Reuters reported that the bilateral tour was in doubt after CSAThere

- Agency inputs