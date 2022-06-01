BCCI chief Ganguly's cryptic tweet sparks speculation of board exit

A cryptic tweet by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly caused quite the flutter, leading to speculation that the former India captain may have bid goodbye to cricket administration and could be preparing for a debut in a whole new arena — politics.

In his tweet, Ganguly posted a tweet that hinted that he could be stepping away from the BCCI presidency.

"Today, I am planning to start something..." this line from the tweet immediately set off a firestorm of speculation, with everyone wondering what the "Prince of Kolkata" may have up his sleeve, and whether this means he's bidding adieu to the highest office in India's cricket administration.

This rumour was quickly shut down by BCCI vice president Jay Shah, who, in a statement to news agency ANI, said Ganguly continues to be at the helm of affairs till the end of his term later this year.

Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of BCCI: Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary to ANI pic.twitter.com/C2O3r550aL — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

The former Indian skipper who had first taken up the mantle of BCCI President in October 2019. Before that, he had served as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal.