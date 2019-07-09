Sports
BCCI appoints Rahul Dravid as Head of Cricket at NCA
Updated : July 09, 2019 12:09 PM IST
Dravid was supposed to take over as NCA head from July 1 but his job at the India Cements caused the delay.
India Cements then sent him on leave to avoid conflict of interest.
