BCCI appoints Rahul Dravid as Head of Cricket at NCA

Updated : July 09, 2019 12:09 PM IST

Dravid was supposed to take over as NCA head from July 1 but his job at the India Cements caused the delay.
India Cements then sent him on leave to avoid conflict of interest.
