BCCI applauds Virat Kohli on his 500th international game for India

Virat Kohli will be playing his 500th international game at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad as India gears up for the second test against West Indies. The former Indian skipper will join the elite list of Indian players - Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid who have achieved this record of playing 500 international games for Team India.

Sachin is top on the list to play 664 matches since his debut in 1989 while Dhoni and Dravid have 535 and 509 matches respectively.

BCCI paid a special tribute on this occasion and posted a nostalgic image of young Kohli to congratulate him on this occasion, captioned, “500 reasons to admire the journey! Congratulations to Virat Kohli on his 500th international match for #TeamIndia.”

Taking at Jio Cinema commentary box, former Indian player and commentator Aakash Chopra said that Kohli's dedication to the game defines his longevity.

“Virat Kohli’s dedication to the game is very evident and in fact defines him. The way he has lived his life like a monk where it has only been about cricket. That is the reason he has reached where he is today and is a brand ambassador of the beautiful game. We are all thankful for what he has done for Indian cricket and for cricket in general,” Chopra said.

“This is a very special achievement. Very few get to achieve this feat. I hope this acts as a motivation for him and he keeps playing good knocks for the country and continues with his good form,” said Pragyan Ojha, ex-India spinner, who was sitting alongside Chopra in the panel.