BCCI announces Team India's schedule for limited over series against Australia, South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that India's home series against Australia will begin on September 20. The Australian cricket team is slated to tour India for three T20Is. This will be followed by a full limited-overs series against South Africa, which is to start on September 28. The Proteas will play three T20Is and as many One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

In a tweet, India's governing body for cricket said, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming Australia and South Africa’s tour of India. India’s international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia on September 20 and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa,”

As per the schedule, the first T20 match against Australia will be held in Mohali on September 20. The second match is to be played in Nagpur on September 23 and the third in Hyderabad on September 25. This will be Australia's first tour to India since 2020 when they lost 2-1 to the hosts in a three-match ODI series.

Meanwhile, the T20 series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28. Guwahati and Indore will host the second and third T20 matches on October 2 and 4 respectively. Subsequently, the first game of the three match-ODI series against South Africa will be played in Lucknow on October 6. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI on October 9 and 11 respectively.

The Proteas had last toured India in June for a five-match T20I series. The series finished in a 2-2 draw with the final match in Bengaluru being washed out.

These two tournaments, as per BCCI, will prepare India for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled for October. This time, Australia is hosting the T20 World Cup. India will play its first game in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 23.

Currently, the Indian team is playing a five-match T20I series against West Indies. Later this month, they are scheduled to play three ODIs in Zimbabwe.