The BCCI on Tuesday announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the fourth and final Test against Australia to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. India chased down 328 in the final Test to end Australia’s 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba, Brisbane.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secertary Jay Shah tweeted within minutes of each other to make the annoucement of a bonus.

”Just a remarkable win…To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party,” Ganguly tweeted.

”The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill,” Shah tweeted minutes ahead of him.

Also Read: Inexperienced India breach fortress Gabba; Gill, Pant guide Rahane-led team to series-clinching win against Australia