Mini BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that both male and female cricketers will be paid the same match fee in a move that he hopes will usher in a new era of gender equality in Indian cricket.

Shah hoped that the move ushers in "a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket."

The move means that the Indian women international cricketers will now be paid Rs 6 lakh per ODI, Rs 3 lakh per T20I and Rs 15 lakh per Test match, the same as the Indian men's cricket team.

The Indian women's team recently lifted the 2022 Asia Cup, beating Sri Lanka in convincing fashion in the Final. They also brought home India's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal this year. Harmanpreet Kaur's team lost in the final to Australia to grab the silver medal.

The move will provide a big boost for women's cricket and follows an earlier decision by the BCCI to approve the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL) from next year onwards at its 91st Annual General Meeting.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) was the first cricketing body to implement such a rule as they decided to pay all the female cricketers equally as the male players, earlier this year.

Though the annual contract amount does not see any changes, the move to equal match fees is seen as a much welcome stride.

Taking to Twitter, the women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, "Truly a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you @BCCI and @JayShah."

Union minister for sports Anurag Thakur also Tweeted saying, "The pay equity policy announced by @BCCI is a landmark step in the right direction with an emphasis on gender equality. It ushers in a new era for @BCCIWomen’s cricket and will encourage budding talent towards the game!"