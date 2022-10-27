Mini
BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that both male and female cricketers will be paid the same match fee in a move that he hopes will usher in a new era of gender equality in Indian cricket.
I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in 🇮🇳 Cricket. pic.twitter.com/xJLn1hCAtl— Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022
Truly a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you @BCCI and @JayShah— Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) October 27, 2022
The pay equity policy announced by @BCCI is a landmark step in the right direction with an emphasis on gender equality.It ushers in a new era for 🇮🇳 @BCCIWomen’s cricket and will encourage budding talent towards the game! pic.twitter.com/2IOJAkimLU— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 27, 2022