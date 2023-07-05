CNBC TV18
BCCI announces India A squad for Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 3:50:25 PM IST (Published)

The 50-overs series will be played between eight Asian nations and Yash Dhull is set to lead India side. The final will take place on July 23.

BCCI's Junior Cricket Selection Committee announced the India A squad for the upcoming Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 which is scheduled to be held from July 13-23 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The 50-over tournament will be played between eight Asian nations and former U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Yash Dhull will lead the Indian side.

Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan who played a phenomenal knock of 96 off 47 balls in the IPL final against CSK is also part of the squad. Bowlers Manav Suther and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, who played significant cricket in the last season of the Ranji Trophy are part of the 15-member roster.
Other prominent names in the India squad include IPL stars like Riyan Parag, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prabhsimran Singh, Harshit Rana and Dhruv Jurel, amongst others. Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Nehal Wadhera has made it to the standby list of players.
