BCCI announces annual central contracts for senior women cricketers

Interestingly however, the media release has no mention of how much money a player belonging to a particular grade will earn.
The Indian cricket board, BCCI, on Thursday, announced annual central contracts for Senior Women cricketers.
According to a media release posted on the board's website, the grade structure of the contracts being offered is as follows:
Grade A: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma
Grade B: Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Grade C: Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Sabbineni Meghana, Anjali Sarvani, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol and Yastika Bhatia.
