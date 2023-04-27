BCCI announces annual central contracts for senior women cricketers

Interestingly however, the media release has no mention of how much money a player belonging to a particular grade will earn.

The Indian cricket board, BCCI, on Thursday, announced annual central contracts for Senior Women cricketers.

According to a media release posted on the board's website, the grade structure of the contracts being offered is as follows:

Grade A: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma

Grade B: Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Grade C: Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Sabbineni Meghana, Anjali Sarvani, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol and Yastika Bhatia.

Interestingly however, the media release has no mention of how much money a player belonging to a particular grade will earn.