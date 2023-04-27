Breaking News
BCCI announces annual central contracts for senior women cricketers
Apr 27, 2023

The Indian cricket board, BCCI, on Thursday, announced annual central contracts for Senior Women cricketers.

According to a media release posted on the board's website, the grade structure of the contracts being offered is as follows:
Grade A: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma
Grade B: Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Grade C: Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Sabbineni Meghana, Anjali Sarvani, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol and Yastika Bhatia.
Interestingly however, the media release has no mention of how much money a player belonging to a particular grade will earn.
 
