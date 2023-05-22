BCCI announces Adidas as Team India's new kit sponsor

The details regarding the finances and the duration of this agreement with Adidas have not been specified yet.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has secured a new sponsorship deal with German sportswear giants Adidas. BCCI secretary Jay Shah made the announcement of the same on his official Twitter handle on May 22, Monday. The details regarding the finances and the duration of this agreement have not been specified yet.

“I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas,” Shah wrote on Twitter. BCCI had earlier rounded off their partnership with Adidas’ rivals Nike in 2020.

Following that, the board signed a contract with Mobile Premier League (MPL) Sports, which is the sports merchandise brand of the fantasy gaming platform MPL. But, the BCCI’s deal with MPL Sports rounded off earlier than expected. Post that, the board roped in clothing brand Killer Jeans, who have been the team’s interim sponsors since the separation with MPL Sports.