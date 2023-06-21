BCCI and ICC rejects Pakistan's request of changing ODI World Cup venues

According to the draft submitted by Pakistan, they were scheduled to play against Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia in Bengaluru both of which have remained unchanged after a joint meeting was organised between BCCI and ICC members.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the International Cricket Council have rejected Pakistan's request to change their World Cup venues. According to the reports by Crickbuzz, the Pakistan cricket board had certain reservations about playing in some venues like Chennai and Bengaluru.

According to the draft submitted by Pakistan, they were scheduled to play against Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia in Bengaluru both of which have remained unchanged after a joint meeting was organised between BCCI and ICC members.

Also Read:

Although the fixtures and venues aren't announced yet, the change of location can be only done if there is a security issue.

Previously, Pakistan had agreed to tour India for the ODI World Cup, despite the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) current standoff with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the hosting of the upcoming Asia Cup.

“I have kept my options open because when all teams are coming to Pakistan and have no issues with security. Then why is India worried about security? In the same way, we can also have security concerns over sending our team to India for the World Cup and I will be bringing this to the table at the coming meetings,” PCB chair Najam Sethi said in March.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had made it clear earlier that India will not tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup and that the competition would be shifted to a neutral venue. To that, the PCB responded by threatening to boycott the ODI World Cup.