BCCI and ICC rejects Pakistan's request of changing ODI World Cup venues

The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the International Cricket Council have rejected Pakistan's request to change their World Cup venues. According to the reports by Crickbuzz, the Pakistan cricket board had certain reservations about playing in some venues like Chennai and Bengaluru.

According to the draft submitted by Pakistan, they were scheduled to play against Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia in Bengaluru both of which have remained unchanged after a joint meeting was organised between BCCI and ICC members.