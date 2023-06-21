CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsBCCI and ICC rejects Pakistan's request of changing ODI World Cup venues

BCCI and ICC rejects Pakistan's request of changing ODI World Cup venues

BCCI and ICC rejects Pakistan's request of changing ODI World Cup venues
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 7:28:50 PM IST (Published)

According to the draft submitted by Pakistan, they were scheduled to play against Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia in Bengaluru both of which have remained unchanged after a joint meeting was organised between BCCI and ICC members.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the International Cricket Council have rejected Pakistan's request to change their World Cup venues. According to the reports by Crickbuzz, the Pakistan cricket board had certain reservations about playing in some venues like Chennai and Bengaluru.

According to the draft submitted by Pakistan, they were scheduled to play against Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia in Bengaluru both of which have remained unchanged after a joint meeting was organised between BCCI and ICC members.
Also Read:
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X