BCCI allows two bouncers per over in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy; plans to bring back new version of Impact player rule

Only one bouncer per over was allowed thus far. The domestic T20 event, which will also see a tweaker version of the Impact Player rule, will begin on October 16.

At BCCI's Apex Council meeting the management decided to allow two bouncers per over in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which according to them will bring a balance between batting and bowling. The domestic T20 format which begins on October 16 will also witness a tweaker version of the Impact player rule that was introduced in the Indian Premier League 2023.

"The BCCI has decided to introduce two bouncers per over in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to balance the contest between bat and ball," said the BCCI in a statement. Only one bouncer per over was allowed thus far. The domestic T20 event, which will also see a tweaker version of the Impact Player rule, will begin on October 16.

"The teams can use the Impact Player at any time during the match. In the previous season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a team could only use the Impact Player before the 14th over of an innings. The teams will have to select their playing XI along with 4 substitute players before the toss." The first phase of stadium upgradation will cover World Cup venues