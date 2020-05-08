Sports BCCI all set to form ad-hoc body to run Delhi cricket Updated : May 08, 2020 03:21 PM IST The DDCA is already without a president since senior journalist Rajat Sharma resigned while general secretary Vinod Tihara is in a Meerut jail for alleged violation of the Customs Act. In fact, one of the primary reasons that BCCI wants to put an ad-hoc body in place is to avoid a situation where a court-appointed administrator takes over. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365