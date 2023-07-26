CNBC TV18
Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane likely to join Saudi Pro League

1 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 26, 2023 3:28:26 PM IST (Published)

Mane has two years left on his contract with Bayern after a disappointing and injury-hit first season since joining from Liverpool last year. Mane struggled during his first season with the German champions as he could score only 12 goals and assist six times in 38 appearances.

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane could be shifting bases during the summer transfer window and join Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr soon.

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer confirmed on Wednesday that the club is in talk with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr for a potential sale of the Senegalese international.
“FC Bayern is informed about this,” club president Herbert Hainer said in Japan during a pre-season tour, in quotes reported by German news agency dpa. “But these are initial talks, you have to wait and see.”
Mane struggled during his first season with the German champions as he could score only 12 goals and assist six times in 38 appearances.  During the season Mane also picked up a fight with fellow teammate  Leroy Sane  after the German club’s Champions league quarter-final first leg defeat to Manchester City.
Then there were reports that Mane did not fit in club manager Thomas Tuchel's  long-term plans and Tuchel wishes the player to be offloaded.
Mane has two years left on his contract with Bayern after a disappointing and injury-hit first season since joining from Liverpool last year.
Also Read: Lionel Messi nets two goals in Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Atlanta United
