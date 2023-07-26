Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane likely to join Saudi Pro League

Mane has two years left on his contract with Bayern after a disappointing and injury-hit first season since joining from Liverpool last year. Mane struggled during his first season with the German champions as he could score only 12 goals and assist six times in 38 appearances.

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane could be shifting bases during the summer transfer window and join Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr soon.

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer confirmed on Wednesday that the club is in talk with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr for a potential sale of the Senegalese international.

“FC Bayern is informed about this,” club president Herbert Hainer said in Japan during a pre-season tour, in quotes reported by German news agency dpa. “But these are initial talks, you have to wait and see.”

Then there were reports that Mane did not fit in club manager Thomas Tuchel's long-term plans and Tuchel wishes the player to be offloaded.

