Bayern Munich eyeing move for former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea: Reports

Bayern Munich FC is pursuing a move for former Manchester United FC goalkeeper David de Gea, as per latest reports in the British press. The Spaniard has been in talks with several clubs from the Saudi Pro League. However, he could very well end up in the German capital courtesy of the Bundesliga champions looking for a long-term replacement to Manuel Neuer between the sticks.

De Gea’s wage demands might be an obstacle in the transfer activity though. The 32-year-old secured £375,000 a week at Old Trafford and it is unclear whether Bayern would offer that kind of a sum with multiple top players already in their ranks.

Neuer is still recovering from the horrific injury that he suffered during a skiing accident in December 2022. The 37-year-old snapped his tibia and fibula and underwent an immediate surgery. However, he is not back to full fitness and Bayern is understandably eyeing an established custodian to assume duties until then.

De Gea rose up the ranks at Atletico Madrid before switching to United in 2011. He spent 12 years at the club and made 415 appearances for the senior team. The goalkeeper won the Premier League once and the FA Cup twice during his stint with the club. He also emerged victorious in the Premier League Golden Glove race in two separate seasons, i.e. in 2017-18 and 2022-23 respectively. Further, de Gea was named the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year in four seasons and capped off a very fruitful stint on an individual level at United.

He is without a club after the departure from the Premier League outfit though. Certain reports linked him to Real Madrid after Thibaut Courtois’ injury but that move didn’t materialise.