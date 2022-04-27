Battlegrounds Mobile, Asphalt e-sports tournament in Delhi; first on-ground event in two years

Delhi is playing host to the country's first on-ground e-sports tournaments after a gap of two years. The tournament, which started on Tuesday, will end on April 28 and will see 16 teams battle it out for a Rs 55 lakh prize pot in Battlegrounds Mobile India, also known as BGMI. Also on April 28, four teams will burn virtual rubber as they take part in the Asphalt racing tournament.

While audiences are not allowed to attend, Loco said it will live-stream the matches in Hindi, English and Tamil.

“It makes me ecstatic to announce the first LAN (local area network) tournament after a long wait of two years. With the easing of COVID19 restrictions globally, an in-person gathering of players gives us an opportunity to bring back (such) tournaments,” Akshat Rathee, MD & Co-Founder, NODWIN Gaming, said in a press release.

“LAN tournaments have always been the soul of the gaming experience and we at Loco are pumped to provide the Indian gaming community with the first major LAN event post the lockdown,” Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, Founders of Loco, said.

The timing of the event could not have been better. The E-Sports Federation of India on Tuesday picked an 18-member contingent for the e-sports category at the Asian Games, slated to be held this September in China.