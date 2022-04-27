Battlegrounds Mobile, Asphalt e-sports tournament in Delhi; first on-ground event in two years

While audiences are not allowed to attend, Loco said it will live-stream the matches in Hindi, English and Tamil.
“It makes me ecstatic to announce the first LAN (local area network) tournament after a long wait of two years. With the easing of COVID19 restrictions globally, an in-person gathering of players gives us an opportunity to bring back (such) tournaments,” Akshat Rathee, MD & Co-Founder, NODWIN Gaming, said in a press release.
“LAN tournaments have always been the soul of the gaming experience and we at Loco are pumped to provide the Indian gaming community with the first major LAN event post the lockdown,” Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, Founders of Loco, said.