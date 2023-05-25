Battle for best of the rest on the penultimate day of Reliance Foundation presents Premier League Next Generation Cup

Teams will take on their counterparts from the other group on the fourth day of Reliance Foundation presents Premier League Next Generation Cup in Navi Mumbai tomorrow. The group stage fixtures rounded off on Tuesday with Stellenbosch FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC finishing at the top of Group A and Group B respectively.

West Ham United FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC follow Stellenbosch in Group A whereas Everton FC, Reliance Foundation Young Champs and Sudeva Delhi have finished at the second, third and fourth spots respectively in Group B. Accordingly, six teams will play their last game in this season of the tournament on with a vision to finish off their campaign on a positive note tomorrow.

Bengaluru FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC – 4 pm

The finalists of the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) will meet again as the Blues come into this match on the back of a goalless draw against ATK Mohun Bagan on Tuesday.