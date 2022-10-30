Summary
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 live score and updates: Catch the live score and updates from the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 2 match being played at The Gabba, Brisbane
Blessing Muzarabani to bowl. Najmul Hossain Shanto is on strike.
Ball 1. Blessing Muzarabani to Shanto, FOUR! Overpitched delivery on off stump. Shanto drives the ball straight down to long-on for his second boundary.
Ball 2. Blessing Muzarabani to Shanto, good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Shanto flicks the ball to fine-leg for a run.
Ball 3. Blessing Muzarabani to Soumya, good length delivery on off stump. Soumya dabs the ball to backward point.
Ball 4. Blessing Muzarabani to Soumya, WICKET! AN EARLY BLOW FOR BANGLADESH! Fast back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Soumya Sarkar looks to drive the ball but the ball takes a thick outside edge and flies behind where the keeper takes a good catch.
Soumya Sarkar c Chakabva b Muzarabani 0(2)
Litton Das, right handed bat, comes to the crease
Ball 5. Blessing Muzarabani to Liton Das, FOUR! Fast back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Liton Das goes on his back foot and drives the ball through backward point for a boundary.
Ball 6. Blessing Muzarabani to Liton Das, good length delivery just wide of off stump. Liton leaves the ball for the keeper.
T20 World Cup Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE score: BAN 5/0 after 1 over.
Richard Ngarava to bowl the first over for Zimbabwe. On strike is Najmul Hossain Shanto
Ball 1. Ngarava to Shanto, good length delivery just wide of off stump. Shanto leaves the ball for the wicketkeeper.
Ball 2. Ngarava to Shanto, another fast good length delivery just wide of off stump. Shanto lets the ball fly to the keeper.
Ball 3. Ngarava to Shanto, good length delivery around off stump. Shanto pushes the ball to backward point.
Ball 4. Ngarava to Shanto, FOUR! Back of the length delivery drifting into the pads. Shanto flicks the ball away to fine-leg for the first boundary of the day.
Ball 5. Ngarava to Shanto, good length delivery on off stump. Shanto dabs the ball in the covers.
Ball 6. Ngarava to Shanto, fuller delivery on off stump. Shanto clips the ball to mid-wicket for a quick single.
Teams:
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara,
Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain,
Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed
Craig Ervine, Zimbabwe captain: Looking at the conditions, don't think it's gonna change too much throughout the day. Beautiful weather and obviously batting first would have been our priority. We had to fly out next day (after win against Pakistan) and haven't got too much time to celebrate, but we know that's the nature of the tournament. Focus is on today and not trying to look too far ahead
Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh captain: We will have a bat. Looks a very dry wicket and we are always comfortable with runs on the board. Important game for both teams and we will have to play our best to win against Zimbabwe. They will be on a high after that win against Pakistan and we will have to play our best cricket. We got one change