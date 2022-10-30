Homesports news

T20 World Cup BAN vs ZIM LIVE: Early blow for Bangladesh as Muzarabani sends back Soumya Sarkar

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 live score and updates: Catch the live score and updates from the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 2 match being played at The Gabba, Brisbane

After 4 overs,Bangladesh 24/1 ( Najmul Hossain Shanto 15 , Litton Das 9)

T20 World Cup Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE score: BAN 24/1 after 4 overs.

Richard Ngarava to bowl. Shanto has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Richard Ngarava to Shnato, fast back of the length delivery on leg stump. Shanto pulls the ball to mid-on for a run. 
 
Ball 2. Richard Ngarava to Liton Das, good length delivery on off stump. Liton comes on the front foot and defends the ball. 
 
Ball 3.  Richard Ngarava to Liton Das, good length delivery around off stump. Liton works the ball to backward point. 
 
Ball 4. Richard Ngarava to Liton Das, full length delivery wide of off stump. Liton drives and smashes the ball down to third-man for a run. 
 
Ball 5. Richard Ngarava to Shnato, overpitched delivery on off stump. Shanto drives the ball to mid-off and takes a quick single. 
 
Ball 6. Richard Ngarava to Liton Das, FOUR! Good length delivery around off stump. Liton drives the ball through point and fetches his second boundary. 

After 3 overs,Bangladesh 17/1 ( Najmul Hossain Shanto 13 , Litton Das 4)

T20 World Cup Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE score: BAN 17/1 after 3 overs.

Tendai Chatara to bowl. Najmul Hossain Shanto is on strike. 
 
Ball 1. Tendai Chatara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, fast good length delivery wide of off stump. A swing and a miss from Najmul Hossain Shanto. 
 
Ball 2. Tendai Chatara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, good length delivery on off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes the ball in the covers. 
 
Ball 3. Tendai Chatara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Shanto nudges the ball to square-leg for two runs. 
 
Ball 4. Tendai Chatara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, overpitched delivery on off stump. Shanto looks to drive. The ball flies off the edge down to third-man and Shanto takes a single. 
 
Ball 5. Tendai Chatara to Liton Das, good length delivery on off stump. Liton drives the ball back to Chatara. 
 
Ball 6.  Tendai Chatara to Liton Das, good length delivery on off stump. Liton Das dabs the ball in the covers. 

After 2 overs,Bangladesh 14/1 ( Najmul Hossain Shanto 10 , Litton Das 4)

T20 World Cup Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE score: BAN 14/1 after 2 overs.

Blessing Muzarabani to bowl. Najmul Hossain Shanto is on strike. 

Ball 1. Blessing Muzarabani to Shanto, FOUR! Overpitched delivery on off stump. Shanto drives the ball straight down to long-on for his second boundary. 

Ball 2.   Blessing Muzarabani to Shanto, good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Shanto flicks the ball to fine-leg for a run. 

Ball 3.  Blessing Muzarabani to Soumya, good length delivery on off stump. Soumya dabs the ball to backward point. 

Ball 4. Blessing Muzarabani to Soumya, WICKET! AN EARLY BLOW FOR BANGLADESH! Fast back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Soumya Sarkar looks to drive the ball but the ball takes a thick outside edge and flies behind where the keeper takes a good catch. 

Soumya Sarkar c Chakabva b Muzarabani 0(2)

Litton Das, right handed bat, comes to the crease

Ball 5.  Blessing Muzarabani to Liton Das, FOUR! Fast back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Liton Das goes on his back foot and drives the ball through backward point for a boundary. 

Ball 6.  Blessing Muzarabani to Liton Das, good length delivery just wide of off stump. Liton leaves the ball for the keeper. 

 

After 1 overs,Bangladesh 5/0 ( Najmul Hossain Shanto 5 , Soumya Sarkar 0)

T20 World Cup Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE score: BAN 5/0 after 1 over. 

Richard Ngarava to bowl the first over for Zimbabwe. On strike is Najmul Hossain Shanto

Ball 1. Ngarava to Shanto, good length delivery just wide of off stump. Shanto leaves the ball for the wicketkeeper. 

Ball 2. Ngarava to Shanto, another fast good length delivery just wide of off stump. Shanto lets the ball fly to the keeper. 

Ball 3.  Ngarava to Shanto, good length delivery around off stump. Shanto pushes the ball to backward point. 

Ball 4. Ngarava to Shanto, FOUR! Back of the length delivery drifting into the pads. Shanto flicks the ball away to fine-leg for the first boundary of the day. 

Ball 5. Ngarava to Shanto, good length delivery on off stump. Shanto dabs the ball in the covers. 

Ball 6. Ngarava to Shanto, fuller delivery on off stump. Shanto clips the ball to mid-wicket for a quick single. 

Zimbabwe players for a huddle on the field and the captain Craig Ervine gives his team final words. After the words from the captain the Zimbabwe players disperse from the huddle. And out walk the Bangladesh opening pair of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar. 

The national anthems of Zimbabwe and Bangladesh are done and dusted. It is time for the players to get into the thick of the action. 

Right then, the two teams along with the match officials have walked onto the field. They are ready for the national anthems. First the national anthem of Zimbabwe followed by the national anthem of Bangladesh. 

Teams:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, 
Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, 
Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

Craig Ervine, Zimbabwe captain: Looking at the conditions, don't think it's gonna change too much throughout the day. Beautiful weather and obviously batting first would have been our priority. We had to fly out next day (after win against Pakistan) and haven't got too much time to celebrate, but we know that's the nature of the tournament. Focus is on today and not trying to look too far ahead

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh captain: We will have a bat. Looks a very dry wicket and we are always comfortable with runs on the board. Important game for both teams and we will have to play our best to win against Zimbabwe. They will be on a high after that win against Pakistan and we will have to play our best cricket. We got one change