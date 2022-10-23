Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Super 12 Match: Preview, betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live

By Ravi P Sharma

Mini The clash of minnows see Bangladesh and Netherlands take on each other in Match 17 of T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart on October 24. The match is expected to be affected by rain.

It will be a big day for Netherlands cricket as they take on Bangladesh in their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Hobart on Monday, October 24. The Dutch team has qualified for the main round after 8 long years. And they are up against a team which hasn’t won a match at this stage since 15 years.

Bangladesh haven’t been in the best of forms in the shortest format. They lost all their matches in the recently-concluded T20I series in New Zealand. They also lost their warm-up match against Afghanistan. A lot will depend on their skipper Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das. Their pacers have been in form and veterans Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed will look to chip in with the wickets.

Netherlands, on the other hand, enter this contest on a high after qualifying to the Super 12. Ably led by Scott Edward, they will fancy their chances against the Bangla tigers. If Max O’Dowd and Bas de Leed can get support from other batters, Netherlands can put Bangladesh in a spot. Paul van Meekren is their in-form fast bowler who will look to get support from Fred Klaassen.

However, rain is predicted and the two teams can end up splitting the points.

Also Read | T20 World Cup Points Table: Sri Lanka smash Ireland by 9 wickets to settle at second spot in Group 1

Form Guide (last five matches)

Bangladesh: W-W-L-L-L

Netherlands: L-W-W-L-L

Bangladesh vs Netherlands (Head to Head)

Matches played: 3

Bangladesh: 2

Netherlands: 1

Pitch

Batting on a two-paced track wouldn’t be easy for batters at Hobart. The pitch favours the bowlers.

Weather conditions

At the time of the match, a lot of rain is predicted in Hobart on Monday. The temperatures will hover between 13° C to 11° C.

Possible XIs

Bangladesh possible XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (WK), Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam/Nasum Ahmed

Netherlands possible XI

Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe/Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Top Fantasy Pick suggestions

Batters: Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Colin Ackermann

Wicketkeeper: Max O’Dowd, Litton Das

All-rounders: Bas de Leede, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Paul van Meekren, Fred Klaassen

Betting Odds (bet365)

Bangladesh: 1.28

Netherlands: 3.75

Where to watch

The match begins at 9:30 AM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live action via Disney+Hotstar.