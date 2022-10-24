Summary
Follow the live score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday, October 24.
What a moment for the 19-year-old as he grabs the wicket of the experienced Bangladesh captain. Shakib is lured into the big shot by the tossed up delivery but Bas de Leede does superbly at the edge of the ropes to leap high and take a superb catch at deep midwicket.
Shakib c Bas de Leede b Shariz Ahmad 7 (9)
This is quite a comeback from the Netherlands after that expensive start. van Beek does well to restrict the batters to singles off the first 3 balls. CAUGHT! Litton just loses his cool as he goes for the big shot and ends up finding the fielder at mid-off. Atif Hossain walks out and is greeted with a WIDE delivery. Hossain misses with the flick on the 5th delivery as it rolls off the pads for a leg bye. Shakib tucks the last ball to square leg for a single. Just 6 runs and a wicket come off the over.
Bangladesh 63/3 after 9 overs.
19-year-old Shariz making his T20 World Cup debut comes into the attack. He starts off with a googly which Litton slices past cover for 2 runs. Litton looks to drive the 2nd ball but it’s cut off by the fielder. Shariz does well to restrict the batters to just singles off the last 4 balls. Just 6 runs come off the over.
Bangladesh 57/2 after 8 overs.
CAUGHT! Excellent start from Pringle as he makes an instant impact. He tosses up the 1st delivery and lures Shanto into what proves to be a fatal slog sweep. Bangladesh captain Shakib walks out and gets off the mark with a single on the 3rd delivery. Pringle gives away just singles off the last 3 balls. Another good over for Netherlands as just 4 runs and a wicket come off it.
Bangladesh 51/2 after 7 overs.
CAUGHT! What a start to the final over of the powerplay! Soumya is rushed by the extra pace from van Meekeren and picks out the man at midwicket. Litton walks out and immediately gets off the mark with a single. Shanto can’t find the gap on the 3rd delivery but nudges the 4th ball for a run. Litton pulls the final delivery over midwicket for 2 runs. Just 4 runs and a wicket comes form the over.
Bangladesh 47/1 after 6 overs.
Poor start to the over from Klaasen as Shanto punishes him with back-to-back FOURs. Shanto looks for the third but mistimes the shot and is lucky as it lands short of the man. Klaasen shortens his length on the 4th delivery which Shanto blocks out. Both batters pick up singles off the last two balls. 10 runs come off the over.
Bangladesh 43/0 after 5 overs.
Bas de Leede starts off with a WIDE down leg and has to reload. Shanto pulls the 1st ball for 2 runs. He then tears into de Leede with back-to-back FOURs. de Leede responds with a pacy full delivery which draws an inside edge onto the pads. The next ball is WIDE down leg again. Shanto glances the 5th delivery fine but only finds the man at short fine leg. de Leede slips another delivery WIDE down leg and Shanto ends the over with a single. 14 runs come off it.
Bangladesh 33/0 after 4 overs.
Another good over for Netherlands as Bangladesh openers fail to get any boundaries. van Meekeren starts off with two dots to Shanto who finally manages to flick the 3rd delivery for a single. Soumya pulls the 4th ball over midwicket but doesn’t connect cleanly as they pick up 2 runs. He then fails to take any runs off the last two balls. Just 3 runs come off the over.
Bangladesh 19/0 after 3 overs.
Interesting choice by Netherlands as they bring in the spinner right after a costly first over. Ackermann though does really well as he varies his length keeping the Bangladesh batters guessing through the over. Soumya blocks out the first delivery and both are then restricted to just singles off the next four balls. Soumya goes for the drive on the last ball but it’s cut off at cover. Just 4 runs come off the over.
Bangladesh 16/0 after 2 overs.
Shanto glances the 1st ball fine to get off the mark with a single. Soumya slashes hard outside off on the 2nd delivery but is beaten. Klaasen just loses his mark and sends down back-to-back WIDE deliveries. The 3rd ball is on the mark as Klaasen draws a thick edge but it flies past slip for FOUR. Soumya gets hit on the thigh pad with the 4th delivery but flicks the 5th ball comfortably for FOUR more. He then ends the over with a single to keep strike. Expensive start as 12 runs come off the over.
Bangladesh 12/0 after the first over.