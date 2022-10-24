Homesports news

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts proceedings right after Shariz sends back Shakib

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts proceedings right after Shariz sends back Shakib

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Summary

Follow the live score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday, October 24.

Live Updates

Yasir Ali, right handed bat, comes to the crease

What a moment for the 19-year-old as he grabs the wicket of the experienced Bangladesh captain. Shakib is lured into the big shot by the tossed up delivery but Bas de Leede does superbly at the edge of the ropes to leap high and take a superb catch at deep midwicket. 

Shakib c Bas de Leede b Shariz Ahmad 7 (9)

This is quite a comeback from the Netherlands after that expensive start. van Beek does well to restrict the batters to singles off the first 3 balls. CAUGHT! Litton just loses his cool as he goes for the big shot and ends up finding the fielder at mid-off. Atif Hossain walks out and is greeted with a WIDE delivery. Hossain misses with the flick on the 5th delivery as it rolls off the pads for a leg bye. Shakib tucks the last ball to square leg for a single. Just 6 runs and a wicket come off the over.  

Bangladesh 63/3 after 9 overs. 

Afif Hossain, left handed bat, comes to the crease

Big wicket for Netherlands! Litton looks to slap the ball over cover but doesn't find the right timing at all as he picks out the fielder at mid-off. 

Litton Das c Tom Cooper b van Beek 9 (11)

Logan van Beek, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack

19-year-old Shariz making his T20 World Cup debut comes into the attack. He starts off with a googly which Litton slices past cover for 2 runs. Litton looks to drive the 2nd ball but it’s cut off by the fielder. Shariz does well to restrict the batters to just singles off the last 4 balls. Just 6 runs come off the over. 

Bangladesh 57/2 after 8 overs. 

Shariz Ahmad, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack

CAUGHT! Excellent start from Pringle as he makes an instant impact. He tosses up the 1st delivery and lures Shanto into what proves to be a fatal slog sweep. Bangladesh captain Shakib walks out and gets off the mark with a single on the 3rd delivery. Pringle gives away just singles off the last 3 balls. Another good over for Netherlands as just 4 runs and a wicket come off it.  

Bangladesh 51/2 after 7 overs. 

Shakib Al Hasan, left handed bat, comes to the crease

Pringle strikes with his 1st delivery! Shanto goes for the slog sweep but doesn't get enough on it and only picks out the fielder at deep midwicket. 

Shanto c van Beek b Tim Pringle 25 (20)

Tim Pringle, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack

CAUGHT! What a start to the final over of the powerplay! Soumya is rushed by the extra pace from van Meekeren and picks out the man at midwicket. Litton walks out and immediately gets off the mark with a single. Shanto can’t find the gap on the 3rd delivery but nudges the 4th ball for a run. Litton pulls the final delivery over midwicket for 2 runs. Just 4 runs and a wicket comes form the over. 

Bangladesh 47/1 after 6 overs. 

Litton Das, right handed bat, comes to the crease

van Meekeren draws first blood! He starts with a shorter length delivery and Soumya looks to pull but is rushed by the extra pace and can only send it looping towards the man at midwicket who takes an easy catch. 

Soumya Sarkar c Bas de Leede b van Meekeren 14 (14)

Paul van Meekeren [1.0-0-3-0] is back into the attack

Poor start to the over from Klaasen as Shanto punishes him with back-to-back FOURs. Shanto looks for the third but mistimes the shot and is lucky as it lands short of the man. Klaasen shortens his length on the 4th delivery which Shanto blocks out. Both batters pick up singles off the last two balls. 10 runs come off the over. 

Bangladesh 43/0 after 5 overs. 

FOUR! Too full again and this time Shanto lofts it over the bowler's head for back-to-back fours. 

FOUR! Klaasen starts with a poor delivery onto the pads which Shanto glances past short fine leg. 

Fred Klaassen [1.0-0-12-0] is back into the attack

Bas de Leede starts off with a WIDE down leg and has to reload. Shanto pulls the 1st ball for 2 runs. He then tears into de Leede with back-to-back FOURs. de Leede responds with a pacy full delivery which draws an inside edge onto the pads. The next ball is WIDE down leg again. Shanto glances the 5th delivery fine but only finds the man at short fine leg. de Leede slips another delivery WIDE down leg and Shanto ends the over with a single. 14 runs come off it. 

Bangladesh 33/0 after 4 overs. 

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Shanto as this time he drives it beautifully straight past the bowler

FOUR! Shanto goes big against de Leede as he launches it high towards long-on with the ball landing just inside the ropes. 

Bas de Leede, right-arm medium, comes into the attack

Another good over for Netherlands as Bangladesh openers fail to get any boundaries. van Meekeren starts off with two dots to Shanto who finally manages to flick the 3rd delivery for a single. Soumya pulls the 4th ball over midwicket but doesn’t connect cleanly as they pick up 2 runs. He then fails to take any runs off the last two balls. Just 3 runs come off the over. 

Bangladesh 19/0 after 3 overs. 

Paul van Meekeren, right-arm fast, comes into the attack

Interesting choice by Netherlands as they bring in the spinner right after a costly first over. Ackermann though does really well as he varies his length keeping the Bangladesh batters guessing through the over. Soumya blocks out the first delivery and both are then restricted to just singles off the next four balls. Soumya goes for the drive on the last ball but it’s cut off at cover. Just 4 runs come off the over. 

Bangladesh 16/0 after 2 overs. 

Colin Ackermann, right-arm off break, comes into the attack

Shanto glances the 1st ball fine to get off the mark with a single. Soumya slashes hard outside off on the 2nd delivery but is beaten. Klaasen just loses his mark and sends down back-to-back WIDE deliveries. The 3rd ball is on the mark as Klaasen draws a thick edge but it flies past slip for FOUR. Soumya gets hit on the thigh pad with the 4th delivery but flicks the 5th ball comfortably for FOUR more. He then ends the over with a single to keep strike. Expensive start as 12 runs come off the over. 

Bangladesh 12/0 after the first over. 

FOUR! No luck needed this time as Klaasen goes a bit too full and Soumya just flicks it over short fine leg.