This is quite a comeback from the Netherlands after that expensive start. van Beek does well to restrict the batters to singles off the first 3 balls. CAUGHT! Litton just loses his cool as he goes for the big shot and ends up finding the fielder at mid-off. Atif Hossain walks out and is greeted with a WIDE delivery. Hossain misses with the flick on the 5th delivery as it rolls off the pads for a leg bye. Shakib tucks the last ball to square leg for a single. Just 6 runs and a wicket come off the over.Bangladesh 63/3 after 9 overs.