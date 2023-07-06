Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from the 50-over format

2 Min Read
Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement from the 50-over format just ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup. The 34-year old who is one of the most accomplished players in all format cricketers for Bangladesh made this declaration a day after his team lost the opening ODI match against Afghanistan.
"This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket at this moment," said Iqbal. "I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me," he added.
A hard hitter of the ball, Iqbal played 70 Tests amassing 5,134 runs including 10 centuries and a double ton in his 16-year career. It was in the ODIs that his true potential was realised as a top-order batter, where the stalwart amassed 8,313 runs in 241 games including 14 centuries -- the most for his country. He is also the third-highest run-scorer among current cricketers, behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Bangladesh Legend Tamim Iqbal breaks in tears announcing sudden retirement before WC and Asia Cup. 34-years old batter scored over 8K ODI runs. He had scored a fifty in 2007 WC against India too. pic.twitter.com/rDB2fqXIHk— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) July 6, 2023