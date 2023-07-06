Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from the 50-over format

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement from the 50-over format just ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup. The 34-year old who is one of the most accomplished players in all format cricketers for Bangladesh made this declaration a day after his team lost the opening ODI match against Afghanistan.

"This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket at this moment," said Iqbal. "I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me," he added.