CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsBangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from the 50 over format

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from the 50-over format

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from the 50-over format
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 3:23:35 PM IST (Updated)

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement from the 50-over format just ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup. The 34-year old who is one of the most accomplished players in all format cricketers for Bangladesh made this declaration a day after his team lost the opening ODI match against Afghanistan.

"This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket at this moment," said Iqbal. "I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me," he added.
A hard hitter of the ball, Iqbal played 70 Tests amassing 5,134 runs including 10 centuries and a double ton in his 16-year career. It was in the ODIs that his true potential was realised as a top-order batter, where the stalwart amassed 8,313 runs in 241 games including 14 centuries -- the most for his country. He is also the third-highest run-scorer among current cricketers, behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X