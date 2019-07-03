Sports
Bangladesh cricket fans give Indian counterparts run for their money at Edgbaston Cricket Ground
Updated : July 03, 2019 12:08 PM IST
For the first time in the competition, Indian fans found their match in the stands
In fact, a senior International Cricket Council (ICC) official said that the game had to be the one with equal support for both teams
