Bangladesh vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 12 Match: Preview, betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live

By Ravi P Sharma

Mini South Africa will face Bangladesh in their second Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. While South Africa faced the disappointment of their first Super 12 match against Zimbabwe being washed out due to rain, Bangladesh are high on confidence after recording a convincing win over the Netherlands. The Proteas would be hoping that the weather stays clear at the SCG for the course of the match.

South Africa face Bangladesh in the 22nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, October 27. The Proteas would look to get two important points after their opening game against Zimbabwe was washed out by rain.

The weather across multiple cities in Australia is now a growing concern for this T20 World Cup. After South Africa's washed-out match against Zimbabwe, England's match against Ireland at the Melbourne Cricket ground on Wednesday was also affected by rain. The rain continued to play spoilsport as the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

South Africa, who entered the T20 World Cup as one of the favorites to win the tournament, would hope that the weather is fine on Thursday.

Bangladesh would be confident after registering their first-ever win in the Super 12 stage of the tournament in their previous match against the Netherlands. They would bank on Taskin Ahmed after he picked up his career-best figures of 4/25 in the last match. The Bangla tigers would hope for a repeat performance from their senior pacer. Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman also put up good performances. But it’s Bangladesh’s batting that needs to click if they are to bother South Africa. Najmul Hossain Shanto looks good at the top but needs to come up with a big knock. Afif Hossain will look to continue his good form from the previous match.

South Africa, on the other hand, would want to put up a clinical performance after dropping a point due to the washout against Zimbabwe. Quinton de Kock can spell doom days for Bangladesh if he bats in a similar fashion as he did in the last match. He smashed 47* off 18 balls. The Proteas’ batting unit looks in full control with the presence of in-form Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, and David Miller. Their bowling unit looks threatening with Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, and Anrich Nortje in the ranks. Tabraiz Shamsi can make a return to the playing XI at the spinner-friendly SCG pitch as South Africa can drop a pacer.

Since the SCG pitch favors spinners, the slower bowlers can prove to be the deciding factor in the match.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Bangladesh: W-L-L-L-L

South Africa: NR-W-L-L-W

Bangladesh vs South Africa (Head to Head)

Matches played: 7

Bangladesh: 0

South Africa: 7

Pitch

The SCG pitch has some grass cover but it is expected to be dry and may assist spinners. Batters would enjoy batting on this strip.

Weather conditions

There is some rain expected in Sydney on Thursday afternoon. The temperatures will hover between 24° C to 14° C.

Possible XIs

Bangladesh possible XI

Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

South Africa possible XI

Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje/Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Top Fantasy Pick suggestions

Batters: Afif Hossain, Litton Das, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Aiden Markram

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Betting Odds (bet365)

Bangladesh: 5.00

South Africa: 1.16

Where to watch

The match begins at 8:30 AM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live-action via Disney+Hotstar.