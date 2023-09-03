Towhid Hridoy walks out to bat.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE today: Bangladesh 60/1 after 10 overs. (Mohammad Naim 28, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 21)
A wicket and six from the over. Mehidy Hasan Mira cracks a boundary against Mujeeb early in the over but Mujeeb has the last laugh as he castles Mohammad Naim to give Afghanistan the first breakthrough. Much needed wicket for Afghanistan.
WICKET!
Mujeeb Ur Rahman gives Afghanistan the first breakthrough
Good length delivery around off-stump. Mohammad Naim pushes forward to play a defensive shot but is beaten as the ball goes past the outside edge of the bat and hits the off-stump.
Naim b Mujeeb 28(32) [4s-5]
Mujeeb to bowl his fifth over.
BAN vs AFG LIVE score: Bangladesh 54/0 after 9 overs. (Mohammad Naim 28, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 16)
Four runs from Gulbadin Naib's first over. Mohammad Naim continues to punish the Afghan bowlers as he thrashes a ball from Naib through the covers for a boundary.
Bowling change: Gulbadin Naib comes into the attack.
BAN vs AFG LIVE score: Bangladesh 50/0 after 8 overs. (Mohammad Naim 24, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 16)
A tight over by Mujeeb as he gives away only three singles. But Bangladesh have raced to 50 in just eight overs. A nice opening stand by Mohammad Naim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in what is a must-win game for Bangladesh.
Mujeeb to bowl his fourth over.
BAN vs AFG LIVE score: Bangladesh 47/0 after 7 overs. (Mohammad Naim 22, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 15)
A big over for Bangladesh as Mehidy Hasan Miraz hits Fazalhaq Farooqi for two cracking fours in the over to make it a 10-run over for Bangladesh.
Fazalhaq Farooqi continues to bowl. On strike is Mehidy Hasan Miraz
BAN vs AFG LIVE score: Bangladesh 37/0 after 6 overs. (Mohammad Naim 22, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5)
Four runs from the over. Afghanistan have pulled things back after Bangladesh were off to a flying start in the first two overs of the innings.
Mujeeb to bowl his third over.
BAN vs AFG LIVE score: Bangladesh 33/0 after 5 overs. (Mohammad Naim 21, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2)
A top over by Fazalhaq Farooqi as he bowls six dot deliveries and sends down the first maiden of the match. Two quiet overs from Afghanistan.
Fazalhaq Farooqi continues to bowl. From around the wicket to Mehidy Hasan Miraz
BAN vs AFG LIVE score: Bangladesh 33/0 after 4 overs. (Mohammad Naim 21, Najmul Hossain Shanto 2)
A much better over for Afghanistan as Mujeeb Ur Rahman gives away only three singles.
