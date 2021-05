In 2007, an Indian team boasting of superstars like Sachin Tendulkar and Saurav Ganguly and led by Rahul Dravid failed to go beyond the group stage of the 50-over cricket World Cup in the West Indies. Its defeat set in motion several changes as less than six months later, Dravid had stepped down from the captaincy and a new order began in Indian cricket as Anil Kumble took over.

Elsewhere though, another cricket revolution was taking place. In England, Australia, and New Zealand, a new form of cricket played across 20 overs each, was bringing crowds back to the stadiums. BCCI which ran the game in India failed to realise the potential of this new format and paid little attention to it. For the inaugural T20 World Cup later in the year, it sent a young team sans all the big stars. It was another thing that under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy, the team lifted the title, the only time it has done so.

But even so, BCCI still didn’t think much of T20 cricket. One man who did was Subhash Chandra, the Zee network boss and in May 2007, he announced the Indian Cricket League (ICL), with funding and support of the powerful Essel Group. Chandra, who invested nearly $25 million to fund the ICL put in place a high-powered board comprising former cricket stars Dean Jones, Tony Greig, and Kapil Dev to oversee what was to be the country’s first major T20 tournament and the expectation was just right - that Essel Group would produce and distribute the TV broadcasts while using its vast network of channels to telecast the abbreviated version of the game live to households across the country every evening. The winning team would win a cash prize of $1 million.

Thus in November 2007, the ICL with six domestic teams made up of a mix of Indian and international players, took off. But it was tough going since none of the big Indian stars joined the show through many from abroad. Called the ICL 20-20 Indian Championship 2007-08, it featured six teams, with Chennai Superstars captained by Stuart Law and coached by Michael Bevan becoming the first-ever winner.

The prospect of losing out, finally got the BCCI to act. It refused to recognise the rebel league and banned all the players who chose to play for ICL. It also forbade its member associations in various states from giving their grounds to host ICL’s matches and in the unkindest cut, sacked Kapil Dev from the National Cricket Association for his role in supporting ICL. With associations of the other major cricket-playing countries also backing the BCCI ban on players playing for the ICL, the rebel league was doomed and though it did drag on till 2009, it never really took off.

The ICL did have an immediate impact on the game in the country. Faced with the threat of younger players migrating to it, BCCI was forced to hike the earnings across domestic cricket. But it would have a far greater influence by seeding the idea of such a format and less than a year later the Indian Premier League with the blessings of the BCCI took shape. Recognising the potential of the format and the likely sponsorship money that it could draw, the board turned magnanimous allowing ICL players to participate in the IPL as long as they quit the rebel league. Most chose to do just that with the few unfortunates who remained defiant, soon facing oblivion.

—Sundeep Khanna is a former editor and the co-author of the recently released Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions. Views are personal