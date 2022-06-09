Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli’s captaincy record: Other records held by the Pakistani batter

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam scored a fantastic 103 off 107 balls against the West Indies in Multan, Pakistan. His innings proved to be the difference in the end as the Pakistani team won the game by five wickets on June 8. With his 17th ODI ton, Babar Azam broke Virat Kohli’s big captaincy record. Kohli held the record for the fastest 1000 runs scored as a captain in ODIs. He achieved the feat in 17 outings. On June 8, Babar Azam bettered Kohli’s record as he achieved the milestone in merely 13 knocks as captain.

Babar Azam is the cousin of former cricketers Kamran, Umar, and Adnan and is often hailed as a talented opening batsman and a future great. He scored a fluent 50 in his debut match against the West Indies and since then he has shown great stroke-making ability. He was first named as the test captain in 2020 and is now leading the team in all three formats.

Here are all the records held by Babar Azam currently:

Most runs in a series by a captain (One-Day Internationals): 902

Most hundreds in a series (One-Day Internationals): 5

Fastest to 2500 runs (Twenty20 Internationals): 62 innings

Fastest 2000 runs in T20: 52 innings

He occupies the second spot for the following records:

Most Player of the-Series awards (Twenty20 Internationals): 5

Most runs in a calendar year (Twenty20 Internationals): 939

Fastest to 4000 runs (One-Day Internationals): 82 innings

Most fifties in consecutive innings (combined Test, ODI and T20): 7

Quickest batsman to score 5 ODI centuries, trailing Quinton de Kock

