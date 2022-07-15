Babar Azam backs Virat Kohli, believes out of batsman's form too shall pass

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has backed out of form batsman Virat Kohli.

Babar took to Twitter on Thursday and tweeted a picture of him and Kohli captioning "This too shall pass. Stay strong #ViratKohli"

The former Indian captain has come under severe criticism for his loss of form as he has failed to be consistent with the bat.

This year Kohli has played four T20Is, seven ODIs and four Tests aggregating 459 runs across the three formats. His highest scores in T20Is, ODIs and Tests this year have been 52, 65 and 79 respectively. Kohli

Kohli also endured a mediocre IPL season as could notch only 341 runs from 14 innings.

Kohli's poor form meant that he slipped out of the top 10 in the ICC men's Test rankings for batsmen for the first time in six years. In June, Kohli also lost his record of being the world's No.1 T20I batter for the longest period of time to Babar.

With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, Kohli's spot in the Indian squad for the mega event is being doubted.

But Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly have also been supportive of Kohli believing that Kohli's experience and class would help him beat his current poor form.

Meanwhile, Kohli is set to miss India's tour of the West Indies and the USA as he has been rested from the T20I and the ODI squad.