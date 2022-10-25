Axed from T20 World Cup squad, Jason Roy back in England ODI team for Australia tour

By Reuters

Mini Jason Roy has returned to the England ODI squad for the Australia tour after being omitted from the T20 team currently taking part in the World Cup Down Under.

Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood join Test captain Ben Stokes, who recently retired from ODI cricket, in being omitted as they begin preparations for the Test trip to Pakistan in December.

Roy, who was an integral part of the England side which won the 2019 ODI World Cup on home soil, was dropped from the T20I side after a run of poor international form and a lack of runs for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred last summer.

With limited-overs captain Jos Buttler batting down the order in ODIs and Jonny Bairstow injured, it seems likely that Roy will open alongside Phil Salt in the three-match series against Australia, which begins on November 17 in Adelaide.

There are recalls for Sam Billings, James Vince and Olly Stone while Luke Wood, uncapped in the 50-over format, has also been drafted into a group containing nine members of England's World Cup squad.

Both Billings and Vince most recently featured in a one-day international in July 2021 while neither has played a white-ball game for England since a deciding T20I against the West Indies in January.