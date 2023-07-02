CNBC TV18
Australia wins the second Ashes Test by 43 runs as Ben Stokes' century goes in vain

By CNBCTV18.COM Jul 2, 2023 10:39:05 PM IST (Published)

Ben Stokes seemed to be pulling a stunning victory out of impending defeat for England with an astonishing 155 that echoed another unforgettable century in a thrilling fourth-innings chase to win the Ashes test at Headingley in 2019.

Australia outlasted another epic solo assault by England captain Ben Stokes to win the second Ashes test by 43 runs with a session to spare on a salty last day Sunday. Stokes seemed to be pulling a stunning victory out of impending defeat for England with an astonishing 155 that echoed another unforgettable century in a thrilling fourth-innings chase to win the Ashes test at Headingley in 2019.

Again, he turned hope into expectation for a sold-out crowd and helped to reduce a never-reached 371 target at Lord's to 70. Then he was gone, top-edging a short ball from Josh Hazlewood behind to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. A febrile Lord's sunk into silence until the crowd rose to send Stokes off to a sustained standing ovation.
He was the seventh man out, and the tail wagged for another hour. England was all out for 327 and congratulated Australia on the pavilion steps after the victors were booed off the field. Australia leads the series 2-0 and the holder can clinch a first Ashes series win in England since 2001 at Headingley in the third test starting on Thursday.
