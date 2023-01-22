Australian Open 2023 | Top seed Swiatek, Coco Gauff knocked out

World number one Iga Swiatek crashed out of the Australian Open on Sunday. Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko stunned Coco Gauff 7-5 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals
World number one Iga Swiatek crashed out of the Australian Open on Sunday with a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on Rod Laver Arena.
Kazakhstan's Rybakina advanced to the quarter-finals of the season's opening Grand Slam for the first time with an impressive display against the misfiring Pole.
"It was a really tough match and I really respect Iga because of the strike she has and the Grand Slams," said Rybakina.
"She's a young player and she plays really well. Today I think was serving also well, just struggling on one side.
Rybakina, seeded 22nd, will face Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the quarter-finals.
Swiatek, the reigning French Open and U.S. Open champion, got off to a rough start, surrendering her opening service game after receiving a warning from the chair umpire over the time she took for her pre-match preparations.
Rybakina's win sees her progress to a third Grand Slam quarter-final having also reached the last eight at the 2021 French Open before winning Wimbledon last year.
Jelena Ostapenko stuns Coco Gauff
Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko stunned Coco Gauff 7-5 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday after putting on a power-hitting clinic.
Latvian Ostapenko has struggled to reach the heights of her French Open-winning days but the 17th seed simply overpowered the American at Margaret Court Arena.
Ostapenko was ruthless in the finish, unleashing a thumping forehand down the line to bring up match point, then clipping the line with a crosscourt forehand winner to give Gauff no chance.
The 17th seed will meet Elena Rybakina, who shocked top seed Iga Swiatek, for a place in the semi-final.
(Text inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Jan 22, 2023 10:09 AM IST
